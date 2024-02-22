Tokyo stocks end at highest ever level

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Japan's Nikkei ended sharply higher Thursday, hitting its highest ever closing level, after US chip giant Nvidia revealed bumper earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.2 percent, or 836.52 points, to end at 39,098.68, while the broader Topix index ended 1.3 percent, or 33.41 points, higher at 2,660.71.

The Dollar stood at 150.25 yen, against 150.24 Yen in New York.

On Thursday, Japan's blue-chip Nikkei 225 finally broke through a record high set just before the country's asset bubble catastrophically burst in the early 1990s.

Between 1985 and 1989, the Nikkei almost quadrupled in value while property prices also soared.

After the so-called "lost decades" of economic malaise, punctuated with the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Japan's shares began picking up around 2013 and recent months have seen them gain momentum.

Bumper results by US chipmaker Nvidia -- which announced Wednesday that its quarterly profits soared to $12.3 billion on record high revenue -- sent the Nikkei soaring.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said that "the highly anticipated Nvidia earnings report, which many deemed the investing event of the year or decade, seemingly didn't disappoint".

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group spiked 5.1 percent to 8,800 yen, Sony Group was up 0.9 percent to 13,310 yen and Toyota advanced 2.7 percent to 3,521 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 3.1 percent to 43,270 yen.