Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday after a mixed performance on Wall Street, buoyed in part by rallies in chip-linked shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 percent, or 165.67 points, to end at 33,486.89, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.44 percent, or 10.43 points, to 2,374.93.

The Dollar fetched 146.99 yen, against 147.22 Yen in New York on Wednesday.

Taking cues from a mixed Wall Street close, "individual stocks (in Japan) were interspersed with selling and buying, making directionless trade", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Investors opted to square positions at the end of the month and pushed down the market, but the "buying of semiconductor-related shares helped shore up the market", the brokerage added.

They also digested the news that China's factory activity contracted in November for the second month in a row.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index -- a key measure of Chinese factory output -- dipped to 49.4, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rocketed 4.32 percent to 4,681 yen, and Tokyo Electron advanced 0.29 percent to 24,025 yen.

SoftBank Group trimmed 0.47 percent to 6,020 yen and Toyota was off 0.28 percent to 2,794.5 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar China Tokyo New York Japan November Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

30 minutes ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

13 hours ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

14 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

14 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

14 hours ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

14 hours ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

14 hours ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

14 hours ago

More Stories From World