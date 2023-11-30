Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday after a mixed performance on Wall Street, buoyed in part by rallies in chip-linked shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 percent, or 165.67 points, to end at 33,486.89, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.44 percent, or 10.43 points, to 2,374.93.

The Dollar fetched 146.99 yen, against 147.22 Yen in New York on Wednesday.

Taking cues from a mixed Wall Street close, "individual stocks (in Japan) were interspersed with selling and buying, making directionless trade", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Investors opted to square positions at the end of the month and pushed down the market, but the "buying of semiconductor-related shares helped shore up the market", the brokerage added.

They also digested the news that China's factory activity contracted in November for the second month in a row.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index -- a key measure of Chinese factory output -- dipped to 49.4, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rocketed 4.32 percent to 4,681 yen, and Tokyo Electron advanced 0.29 percent to 24,025 yen.

SoftBank Group trimmed 0.47 percent to 6,020 yen and Toyota was off 0.28 percent to 2,794.5 yen.