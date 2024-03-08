Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after rallies on Wall Street led by tech stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.23 percent, or 90.23 points, to end at 39,688.94, while the broader Topix added 0.30 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,726.80.

The Dollar stood at 147.94 yen, compared to 148.

07 Yen in New York late Thursday.

"Some high-priced, semiconductor-linked shares were bought, helping push up Nikkei", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

"At one point, the market slid into negative territory, but it soon regained momentum," the brokerage added.

Investors were also paying close attention to the yen's lurch into strength against the dollar.

