Tokyo Stocks End Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after rallies on Wall Street led by tech stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.23 percent, or 90.23 points, to end at 39,688.94, while the broader Topix added 0.30 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,726.80.
The Dollar stood at 147.94 yen, compared to 148.
07 Yen in New York late Thursday.
"Some high-priced, semiconductor-linked shares were bought, helping push up Nikkei", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.
"At one point, the market slid into negative territory, but it soon regained momentum," the brokerage added.
Investors were also paying close attention to the yen's lurch into strength against the dollar.
Recent Stories
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
More Stories From World
-
Villa draw blank at Ajax in Europa Conference League last 1615 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Friday25 minutes ago
-
Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow25 minutes ago
-
5 measles cases spark health warning in Australia's Victoria25 minutes ago
-
100-mln-tonnes of new oil, gas reserves discovered in South China Sea25 minutes ago
-
China's homegrown C919 jetliner flies on third regular route25 minutes ago
-
China-aided center of disease control, medical training center to be launched in Myanmar25 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday35 minutes ago
-
New Zealand scientists spread knowledge to farmers on costly pasture diseases, biosecurity threats45 minutes ago
-
Combative Biden overcomes State of the Union hurdle45 minutes ago
-
Japan logs 438 bln yen current account surplus in January45 minutes ago
-
Hazlewood stars as Australia dominate day one against NZ55 minutes ago