Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday following Wall Street rallies after US consumer price inflation eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.39 percent, or 534.53 points, to end at 38,920.26, while the broader Topix index was up 0.24 percent, or 6.66 points, at 2,737.54.

The Dollar fetched 154.18 yen, against 154.83 Yen in New York on Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices rocketed to fresh all-time highs after US inflation data came in slightly below expectations, boosting the chances for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Tokyo market "started trading higher with investors taking cues from Wall Street record highs linked to cooling US inflation," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Led particularly by rallies of semiconductor-linked shares, the market continued to move upward, although somewhat curbed by a stronger yen, the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 2.15 percent to 8,539 yen, Sony Group rallied 0.50 percent to 13,015 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 1.54 percent to 41,380 yen.

Nintendo surged 3.36 percent to 8,600 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Price New York Stocks Market All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

20 minutes ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

3 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

12 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

12 hours ago
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

12 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

12 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

13 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

13 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

13 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World