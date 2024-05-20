Tokyo Stocks End Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday, as investors cheered the US Dow Jones index's rise above 40,000 last week while also digesting falls in US tech shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.73 percent, or 282.30 points, to end at 39,069.68, while the broader Topix index rose 0.82 percent, or 22.42 points, to 2,768.04.
The Dollar fetched 155.67 yen, against 155.71 Yen on Friday in New York.
In early trade, the Tokyo market trended lower, with investors spooked by falls of Wall Street tech shares sparked by concerns over rate hikes.
But eventually, the Dow's historic surge past 40,000 "helped boost the confidence of investors", IwaiCosmo Securities said.
This, combined with rising futures, "helped push (the Nikkei) over 39,000 during trading hours for the first time in about a month", it said.
Still, Tokyo investors are expected to keep their hands largely out of the market until Wednesday, when US semiconductor firm Nvidia releases its earnings.
Energy developer Inpex soared 4.20 percent to 2,456 yen, Tokyo Electron added 0.69 percent to 36,340 yen, and heavily weighted Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.85 percent to 41,360 yen.
Meanwhile, SoftBank Group fell 2.78 percent to 8,312 yen, and Sony Group dipped 0.26 percent to 13,065 yen.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From World
-
Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment10 minutes ago
-
Russian jailed for 25 years over army office arson bid20 minutes ago
-
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown20 minutes ago
-
Turkey says 'deeply saddened' by Iran president's death40 minutes ago
-
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader40 minutes ago
-
African Union 'strongly condemns' DRCongo coup bid50 minutes ago
-
Egypt's Sisi expresses 'great sadness and grief' after Raisi death60 minutes ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future1 hour ago
-
Malaysia PM Anwar says 'deeply saddened' by Raisi death1 hour ago
-
China, Turkmenistan to deepen cooperation in various fields2 hours ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" stays top of Chinese mainland box office chart2 hours ago
-
Biden faces silent Gaza protest at Martin Luther King Jr's college2 hours ago