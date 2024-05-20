Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday, as investors cheered the US Dow Jones index's rise above 40,000 last week while also digesting falls in US tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.73 percent, or 282.30 points, to end at 39,069.68, while the broader Topix index rose 0.82 percent, or 22.42 points, to 2,768.04.

The Dollar fetched 155.67 yen, against 155.71 Yen on Friday in New York.

In early trade, the Tokyo market trended lower, with investors spooked by falls of Wall Street tech shares sparked by concerns over rate hikes.

But eventually, the Dow's historic surge past 40,000 "helped boost the confidence of investors", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

This, combined with rising futures, "helped push (the Nikkei) over 39,000 during trading hours for the first time in about a month", it said.

Still, Tokyo investors are expected to keep their hands largely out of the market until Wednesday, when US semiconductor firm Nvidia releases its earnings.

Energy developer Inpex soared 4.20 percent to 2,456 yen, Tokyo Electron added 0.69 percent to 36,340 yen, and heavily weighted Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.85 percent to 41,360 yen.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group fell 2.78 percent to 8,312 yen, and Sony Group dipped 0.26 percent to 13,065 yen.

