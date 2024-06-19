Tokyo stocks end higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday following rallies on Wall Street, with tech shares advancing after Nvidia became the most valuable publicly traded company.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.23 percent, or 88.65 points, to end at 38,570.76, while the broader Topix index added 0.47 percent, or 12.88 points, to 2,728.64.

The Dollar traded at 157.78 yen, against 157.85 Yen in New York on Tuesday.

All three major US stock indices climbed overnight on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 reaching a record high.

Nvidia jumped 3.

5 percent to garner a market capitalisation of $3.3 trillion following a monumental ascent over the past 18 months as enthusiasm for generative AI technology grows.

On the back of this, "semiconductor-linked shares started trading higher across the board in Japan, pushing the Nikkei higher at the open", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Advantest surged 4.07 percent to 5,626 yen.

SoftBank Group added 0.99 percent to 10,225 yen, Sony Group gained 0.99 percent to 12,770 yen and Toyota rallied 1.80 percent to 3,107 yen.