Tokyo Stocks End Higher
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Tokyo shares ended higher on Monday, supported by a cheaper Yen against the Dollar following falls on Wall Street and losses in early trade for the key Nikkei index.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.54 percent, or 208.18 points, to end at 38,804.65, while the broader Topix index added 0.57 percent, or 15.50 points, to 2,740.19.
The dollar fetched 159.71 yen, against 159.90 in Tokyo's early hours, when the Japanese Currency nearly hit a new three-decade low.
"Against the backdrop of a weakening yen, auto-linked shares like Toyota rallied across the board," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
A cheaper yen is generally good for Japanese manufacturers as it inflates their repatriated profits, but it causes a rise in imported goods and ultimately hits household spending.
The yen's latest slide has put traders on intervention watch after Japan's finance ministry spent 9.79 trillion yen ($61 billion) to prop up the yen between April 26 and May 29.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota gained 2.47 percent to 3,150 yen, and Honda increased 1.68 percent to 1,688 yen.
Sony Group rose 0.89 percent to 12,925 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.27 percent to 40,460 yen.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
More Stories From World
-
Operation against Dagestan attackers over: Russian anti-terror agency50 minutes ago
-
1 dead, 21 'unaccounted for' in S. Korea battery plant fire1 hour ago
-
Hikes, nosy neighbours afflict Zimbabweans in quest for mobile connection2 hours ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v South Africa T20 World Cup scores2 hours ago
-
Will Hungary hijack the EU during its presidency?2 hours ago
-
1 dead, 21 'unaccounted for' in S. Korea battery plant fire3 hours ago
-
USA and Uruguay make winning starts to Copa campaigns3 hours ago
-
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France3 hours ago
-
Germany survive Euro 2024 scare as Hungary victory marred by injury drama3 hours ago
-
Hungary knock Scotland out of Euros after Varga injury horror3 hours ago
-
Hungary dedicate Euro 2024 win to stricken Varga after 'terrible' injury3 hours ago
-
Pulisic shines as USA sink Bolivia in Copa America3 hours ago