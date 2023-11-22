Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher Amid Weaker Yen

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as weaker Yen supported the rebound in prices of export-related issues after days of decline.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 97.69 points, or 0.29 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 33,451.83.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 10.4 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 2,378.19.

Despite overnight losses in the Wall Street market, major indices in Tokyo turned upward in favor of the weakening yen, leading to buybacks of some export-heavy auto shares, but market watchers here noted limited gains here as investors increasingly wound down their positions in the afternoon ahead of a Japanese public holiday on Thursday and the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper and nonferrous metal issues.

Issues that rose outpaced those that fell by 1,077 to 524, while 58 ended the day unchanged.

