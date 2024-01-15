Tokyo Stocks End Higher For Sixth Session
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Tokyo shares ended higher for a sixth straight session on Monday, with the Nikkei again hitting a nearly 34-year high, as a sense of relief spread after Taiwan's elections.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.91 percent, or 324.68 points, to end at 35,901.79, while the broader Topix index gained 1.22 percent, or 30.37 points, to 2,524.60.
"The Tokyo market struggled at first with worries over short-term overheating, but buying momentum gradually increased," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
"Taiwanese stocks opening higher after the presidential election was also a relief," the brokerage added.
The Nikkei index ended above 35,000 for the first time since February 1990 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting a series of global data due this week, including China's GDP for the fourth quarter and US retail sales and industrial output.
The Dollar fetched 145.25 yen, against 144.86 Yen in New York on Friday.
Among major shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 1.59 percent to 39,560 yen while Nintendo gained 0.91 percent to 8,199 yen.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 1.52 percent to 5,134 yen while Nippon Steel soared 2.94 percent to 3,427 yen.
