Tokyo Stocks End Higher Over Tech Share Gains
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, boosted by the robust performance of stocks of tech firms, especially semiconductor-related companies.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 454.62 points, or 1.21 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 38,157.94.
By ending above 38,000 for the first time in 34 years, the index saw its highest close since January 1990.
Market watchers here noted that the Nikkei average is just over 750 points away from its all-time high of 38,915 set on December 29, 1989.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 7.26 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 2,591.85.
The surge in the Tokyo market, tracking overnight gains of Wall Street tech heavyweights, was also propelled by the rapid rise of domestic semiconductor-related stocks, with intermittent buying observed in stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron here.
Japan's economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.4 percent in the October-December period, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline and indicating a recession, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
