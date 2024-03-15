Tokyo Stocks End Higher Over Value Stock Gains
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as value stocks led the gains despite overnight losses among tech heavyweights on Wall Street.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, snapped the three-day losing streak by going up 111.41 points, or 0.29 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 38,807.38.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 13.08 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 2,661.
59.
Market watchers here noted the Nikkei index was supported by resource-related and mainstay value stocks while tech-related stocks such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest were sold in the Tokyo market after a pullback of the U.S. NASDAQ Composite Index.
On the Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, oil and coal products and nonferrous metal issues.
Issues that advanced outpaced those that declined by 1,236 to 382, while 38 ended the day unchanged.
