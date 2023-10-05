Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as market sentiment improved over gains in the U.S. and other Asian markets.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 548.48 points, or 1.80 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 31,075.36, ending a five-day losing streak.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 44.87 points, or 2.

02 percent, higher at 2,263.76.

Market watchers here noted that rises in the Tokyo market were mostly driven by buybacks, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and upbeat performance in other Asian markets.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, financing business and real estate issues.

Issues that rose outpaced those that fell by 1,725 to 97, while 13 ended the day unchanged. Enditem