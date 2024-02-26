Tokyo Stocks End Higher Tracking Wall Street Gains
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, buoyed by a surge in the overnight U.S. stock market, which further fueled the buying appetite of overseas investors.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, gained 135.03 points, or 0.35 percent, from Friday to close the day at 39,233.71, marking a historic high for the second consecutive trading day.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 12.91 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 2,673.62, its highest level in approximately 34 years.
During the morning session on Monday, The Nikkei average rose by nearly 300 points but lost momentum in the latter half of the day, narrowing the gains to less than 100 points. Market watchers here attributed the pullback to declines in Tokyo Electron and Lasertec, which had surged in the previous session following robust earnings from tech giant Nvidia on the U.S. market.
