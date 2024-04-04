Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher Tracking Wall Street Tech Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday due to overnight gains of tech heavyweights in the U.S. stock market.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, rebounded by going up 321.29 points, or 0.81 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 39,773.14.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 25.49 points, or 0.94 percent, higher at 2,732.

Market watchers here noted that due to notable rise in high-tech stocks in the U.

S. market, many semiconductor-related stocks were boosted here in the Tokyo market.

Tokyo Electron, however, turned lower in the afternoon amid profit-taking moves, while the Nikkei index also rapidly narrowed its upward range toward closing.

On the Prime Market, gainers were led by electrical equipment, chemical products and service issues.

Issues that advanced outpaced those that declined by 1,010 to 575, while 67 ended the day unchanged.

