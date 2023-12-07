Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Thursday after Wall Street fell as the US job market cooled further and oil prices tumbled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.76 percent, or 587.59 points, to end at 32,858.

31, while the broader Topix index slid 1.14 percent, or 27.29 points, to 2,359.91.

The Dollar fetched 146.43 yen, against 147.35 Yen on Wednesday in New York.

The Tokyo market "was in a wait-and-see mood ahead of the November US jobs data," IwaiCosmo Securities said.