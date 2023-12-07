Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Thursday after Wall Street fell as the US job market cooled further and oil prices tumbled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.76 percent, or 587.59 points, to end at 32,858.31, while the broader Topix index slid 1.14 percent, or 27.29 points, to 2,359.91.

The Dollar fetched 146.43 yen, against 147.35 Yen on Wednesday in New York.

The Tokyo market "was in a wait-and-see mood ahead of the November US jobs data," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"Partly prompted by a reaction to sharp rallies yesterday, selling on profit-taking was also prominent," the brokerage added.

Overnight in Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.

2 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent.

US crude oil prices fell more than four percent to finish below $70 a barrel for the first time in five months, denting petroleum-linked shares.

Traders in Japan took cues from the US falls, and "the risk-averse sentiment also prevailed after major Asian markets experienced falls", Daiwa Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group slid 1.67 percent to 5,692 yen, Sony Group lost 1.63 percent to 12,915 yen and Toyota was off 1.14 percent to 2,794.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 2.05 percent to 36,200 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Job Tokyo New York Japan November Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

17 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

17 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

17 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

17 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

17 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

17 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

17 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

17 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

17 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

18 hours ago

More Stories From World