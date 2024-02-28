Tokyo Stocks End Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, after a mixed performance on Wall Street that followed lacklustre US consumer confidence data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.08 percent, or 31.49 points, to end at 39,208.03, while the broader Topix index lost 0.13 percent, or 3.51 points, to 2,674.95.
The Dollar fetched 150.59 yen, against 150.49 Yen in New York.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.
2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq index gained 0.4 percent.
In Japan, "semiconductor-linked shares were sold for profit-taking", which led to the market starting lower, IwaiCosmo Securities said.
"While the market veered toward positive territory after the opening, it slipped again with investors worried about high prices," the brokerage said.
Among major shares, SoftBank Group dropped 0.81 percent to 8,920 yen, Sony Group slid 0.07 percent to 12,920 yen and Toyota lost 0.33 percent to 3,570 yen.
