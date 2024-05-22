Tokyo Stocks End Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors awaited chipmaker Nvidia's results and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.85 percent, or 329.83 points, to end at 38,617.10, while the broader Topix index fell 0.81 percent, or 22.36 points, to 2,737.36.
The Dollar fetched 156.36 yen, against 156.18 Yen in New York on Tuesday.
"Investors were disinclined from buying as they opted to 'wait and see' ahead of Nvidia's earnings release," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
All eyes are on earnings results from US chipmaker and stock market star Nvidia, whose high-end processors are key for artificial intelligence companies.
On Wednesday, the yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond briefly hit one percent, a fresh 11-year high.
This also weighed on traders, prompting them to square off, IwaiCosmo added.
The Fed's policy meeting minutes could also provide clues for the speed and scale of future US rate decisions.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Tokyo Electron lost 1.23 percent to 36,180 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 1.86 percent to 40,680 yen and Toyota dropped 1.43 percent to 3,388 yen.
Sony Group trimmed 0.54 percent to 12,810 yen.
