Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors brushed off gains on Wall Street, where soft US jobs data boosted hopes for an interest rate cut.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.89 percent, or 347.29 points, to end at 38,490.17, while the broader Topix index was down 1.41 percent, or 39.26 points, at 2,748.22.

The Tokyo market was dragged down mostly by "high-tech growth stocks, and the pressure to sell strengthened", Daiwa Securities said.

US investors welcomed figures showing US job openings slipped below 8.1 million in April, 300,000 down from the previous month, and worse than expectations, according to Briefing.

com.

The data suggest there is more slack in the labour market, which would support calls for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates from their current multi-decade highs.

Among major shares in Tokyo, advertising giant Hakuhodo tumbled 14.52 percent to 1,159 Yen after a disappointing earnings result.

Tokyo Electron slid 2.66 percent to 33,540 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.40 percent to 1,643 yen and Toyota dropped 2.42 percent to 3,218 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing edged up 0.56 percent to 40,740 yen.

Related Topics

Job Tokyo April Stocks Market From Toyota Mitsubishi Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

58 minutes ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

1 hour ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

5 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

14 hours ago
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

14 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

14 hours ago
 South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing f ..

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

14 hours ago
 Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

14 hours ago
 PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

14 hours ago

More Stories From World