Tokyo Stocks End Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday after a mixed close on Wall Street, where the tech-rich Nasdaq index dived while the Dow ended up.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.09 percent, or 36.55 points, to end at 38,596.47, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.03 percent, or 0.85 points, to 2,724.69.
The Dollar fetched 158.99 yen, against 158.91 Yen in New York late Thursday.
Overnight on Wall Street, rallies in Nvidia and other AI-linked equities took a pause, leaving the Nasdaq lower following seven straight records.
Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 retreated, while the Dow pushed higher following an up session on European bourses.
The Nikkei had started trading higher, but as the day progressed, it lost steam especially after "SoftBank Group, which contributes a lot to the market, plunged," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
SoftBank Group held its annual general meeting for shareholders Friday, where CEO Masayoshi Son enthused about "artificial super intelligence", which he said could help cure cancer, reduce accidents and better respond to pandemics.
SoftBank Group plummeted 3.14 percent to 9,889 yen, and Toyota dropped 0.32 percent to 3,074 yen.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.35 percent to 40,350 yen and Sony Group edged up 0.11 percent to 12,810 yen.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
More Stories From World
-
WHO announces global resurgence of cholera40 minutes ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in wildfires in southeastern Turkey: minister2 hours ago
-
Israel-Hezbollah hostilities fan fears of widening Gaza war3 hours ago
-
Australia beat Bangladesh in rain-hit T20 World Cup match3 hours ago
-
South Korea fires warning shots after new border incursion3 hours ago
-
South Korea fires warning shots after new border incursion4 hours ago
-
US philanthropist Melinda French Gates endorses Biden4 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges int'l instrument to counter cyberwarfare, recalls Indian network's disinformation dri ..4 hours ago
-
Drones: new terror tool for Colombian guerrillas5 hours ago
-
Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei5 hours ago
-
Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 885 hours ago
-
US's Gaza aid pier effort hit by repeated setbacks5 hours ago