Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower, Bucking US Rallies

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower, bucking US rallies

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday after strong gains the previous day, bucking US rallies linked to easing concerns over monetary tightening.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 percent, or 436.66 points, to end at 32,271.82, while the broader Topix index lost 1.17 percent, or 27.55 points, to 2,332.91.

The Dollar fetched 150.31 yen, against 150.00 Yen seen in New York on Monday.

Concerns grew among investors over "short-term overheat" after four days of consecutive gains, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

And with 10-year US Treasury yields picking up again after a retreat, widespread sell-offs unfolded.

"The yen's further shift toward depreciation, with the dollar trading at over 150 yen, bolstered exporters' shares but even then, the overall selling couldn't be stopped following drops of major Asian stocks," the brokerage added.

Shortly before the opening bell rang, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Japan's household spending in September fell a real 2.8 percent year-on-year -- its seventh consecutive fall.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Tokyo Electron, which makes semiconductor tools, shed 1.37 percent to 21,215 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.89 percent to 3,940 yen.

Toyota lost 0.49 percent to 2,832 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.92 percent to 34,400 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Robot Tokyo New York Japan September Stocks Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

7 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

3 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

13 hours ago
Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

13 hours ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

13 hours ago
 National Skills Passport initiative gateway to rec ..

National Skills Passport initiative gateway to recognize migrant workers

13 hours ago
 UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with eve ..

UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with every passing hour'

13 hours ago
 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

13 hours ago
 Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Par ..

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

13 hours ago

More Stories From World