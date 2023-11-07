Tokyo stocks end lower, bucking US rallies

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday after strong gains the previous day, bucking US rallies linked to easing concerns over monetary tightening.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 percent, or 436.66 points, to end at 32,271.82, while the broader Topix index lost 1.17 percent, or 27.55 points, to 2,332.91.

The Dollar fetched 150.31 yen, against 150.00 Yen seen in New York on Monday.

Concerns grew among investors over "short-term overheat" after four days of consecutive gains, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

And with 10-year US Treasury yields picking up again after a retreat, widespread sell-offs unfolded.

"The yen's further shift toward depreciation, with the dollar trading at over 150 yen, bolstered exporters' shares but even then, the overall selling couldn't be stopped following drops of major Asian stocks," the brokerage added.

Shortly before the opening bell rang, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Japan's household spending in September fell a real 2.8 percent year-on-year -- its seventh consecutive fall.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Tokyo Electron, which makes semiconductor tools, shed 1.37 percent to 21,215 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.89 percent to 3,940 yen.

Toyota lost 0.49 percent to 2,832 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.92 percent to 34,400 yen.