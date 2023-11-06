Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Sharply Higher

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks end sharply higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday after Wall Street rallied following slower jobs and wage growth data that reduced expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 2.37 percent, or 758.59 points, to end at 32,708.48, while the broader Topix index added 1.64 percent, or 38.07 points, to 2,360.46.

The Dollar stood at 149.50 yen, against 149.37 Yen late Friday in New York, where the dollar eased against its major peers, including the yen.

On Wall Street Friday, when Tokyo was closed for a public holiday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7 percent to finish at 34,061.32, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4 percent.

US jobs data showed Friday that far fewer jobs than expected were created in October, fuelling hopes that the Federal Reserve would end its interest rate hiking cycle.

This, coupled with the fact that the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note temporarily retreated on Friday, "drove up all major three indexes -- a trend the Japan market followed", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Positive earnings results from major Japanese firms added to the tailwind, the brokerage said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group hiked 2.05 percent to 6,409 yen, Sony Group added 1.82 percent to 13,085 yen, and Toyota gained 3.11 percent to 2,846 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.57 percent to 34,720 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan October Stocks Market All From Toyota Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 days ago

More Stories From World