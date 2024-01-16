Tokyo Stocks Extend Gains As Nikkei Reaches 34-year High
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Nikkei index up for a sixth trading day to end at a fresh 34-year high, while robust retailer earnings further lifted the market sentiment.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 324.68 points, or 0.91 percent, from Friday at 35,901.79, its highest close since February 1990.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 30.37 points, or 1.22 percent, higher at 2,524.
60, its highest level since March 1990.
Market watchers here pointed out that while buying fueled by favorable earnings from retailers pushed up the Nikkei, market sentiment here was also supported by speculation that Japan is on its way out of deflation.
Meanwhile, the market was also supported by a strong desire to buy, especially among individual investors, against the backdrop of the launch of the new Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA), a Japanese government tax-free stock investment program.
