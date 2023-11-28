Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Fall As Gains Locked In

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with early gains erased as investors sold stocks to pocket profits.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 177.86 points, or 0.53 percent, from Friday to close the day at 33,447.67.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 9.18 points, or 0.38 percent, lower at 2,381.76.

The market opened higher but reversed course because investors moved to lock in gains that tracked rises on the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average late last week, analysts said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, machinery and transportation equipment issues.

Toyota Motor slipped 33.0 Yen, or 1.2 percent, to 2,770.0 yen, while Honda Motor dropped 24.5 yen, or 1.6 percent, to 1,545.5 yen.

