Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks started higher on Monday supported by gains in US blue chips.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.21 percent, or 70.07 points, at 33,695.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.13 percent, or 3.13 points, to 2,394.07.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains as the US Dow extended gains," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

US markets closed early on "Black Friday," the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday when retailers often offer major discounts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent to 35,390.15, the broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.

1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.1 percent.

"As we transition into the last month of 2023, December, the upcoming week holds several key reports," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Early in the week, reports on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are expected, offering insights into consumer spending during the holiday shopping season," he said.

Other US data include a fresh "October PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Inflation report" which "is a significant indicator closely watched by the Federal Reserve for assessing inflation trends," he added.

The Dollar fetched 149.55 Yen in early Asian trade, against 149.48 yen in New York on Friday.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York October December Stocks Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

24 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World