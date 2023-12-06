Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday supported by gains in US high-tech shares as investors digested data suggesting a slowing US labour market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.57 percent, or 185.87 points, at 32,961.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.36 percent, or 8.51 points, to 2,351.20.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following the US high-tech shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

The Tokyo market was also supported by the CEO of chip titan Nvidia meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week, where he "promised to increase supply of graphics processing units, or GPUs," said market analyst Takuma Ikemoto of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also reportedly said he wants to work with Japanese firms aiming to build large-scale data centres as well as those developing language models.

"As investors await the US jobs data (due on Friday) and there are few other clues for trade, this new theme of investment in Japan is attracting attention," Ikemoto said.

The Dollar fetched 147.18 Yen in early Asian trade, against 147.16 yen in New York late Tuesday.

