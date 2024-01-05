Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as a weaker Yen against the Dollar buoyed exporter shares, while traders awaited US jobs data due later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.33 percent, or 109.23 points, to 33,397.52 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.40 percent, or 9.57 points, to 2,388.36.

"The Tokyo market is expected to move in a narrow range after US stocks ended mixed," brokerage house Monex said.

"Investors will stay in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the US jobs data to be released this evening."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day flat while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.

3 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index extended its recent slump to end the day down 0.6 percent.

The dollar fetched 144.75 yen in early Asian trade, against 144.61 in New York and 143.65 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

A weaker Currency generally supports the Japanese market as it helps inflate exporters' repatriated profits.

Among major shares, automakers were higher with Nissan gaining 0.92 percent to 568.8 yen and Toyota jumped 1.40 percent to 2,672 yen.

SoftBank Group advanced 0.42 percent to 6,076 yen while Nintendo climbed 0.82 percent to 7,235 yen.