Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending rallies in the previous session after a mixed close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 percent, or 168.35 points, at 33,931.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.18 percent, or 4.39 points, to 2,417.48.

"As a mixed close in the US market failed to give clues for trade, the Japanese market is expected to start with gains extending rallies," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei hit its highest level since March 1990.

Looking ahead, traders are awaiting a set of US data due this week, including existing home sales figures for November alongside inflation numbers, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 144.54 Yen in early Asian trade, against 144.48 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 1.24 percent at 13,505 yen, Olympus was up 4.40 percent at 2,149.5 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 5.38 percent at 5,880 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.39 percent at 34,940 yen. Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo was up 2.36 percent at 4,214 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York March November Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

1 hour ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

10 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

10 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

10 hours ago
Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

10 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

10 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

10 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

10 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

10 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

10 hours ago

More Stories From World