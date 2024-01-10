Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending rallies in the previous session after a mixed close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 percent, or 168.35 points, at 33,931.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.18 percent, or 4.39 points, to 2,417.48.

"As a mixed close in the US market failed to give clues for trade, the Japanese market is expected to start with gains extending rallies," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei hit its highest level since March 1990.

Looking ahead, traders are awaiting a set of US data due this week, including existing home sales figures for November alongside inflation numbers, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 144.54 Yen in early Asian trade, against 144.48 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 1.24 percent at 13,505 yen, Olympus was up 4.40 percent at 2,149.5 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 5.38 percent at 5,880 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.39 percent at 34,940 yen. Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo was up 2.36 percent at 4,214 yen.