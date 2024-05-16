Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.19 percent, or 455.86 points, at 38,841.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.52 percent, or 14.27 points, at 2,745.15.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in US stocks," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
The Dollar fetched 154.18 Yen in early Asian trade, against 154.83 yen in New York.
Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices rocketed to fresh all-time highs after monthly US consumer prices came in slightly below expectations, boosting the chances for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
The mood was not spoiled by data showing that the Japanese economy contracted by a worse-than-expected 0.5 percent in the first quarter.
In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 2.24 percent at 8,546 yen, Sony Group was up 0.66 percent at 13,035 yen, and Hitachi was up 0.59 percent at 14,460 yen.
Market heavyweight and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.15 percent at 40,810 yen.
Toyota was down 1.64 percent at 3,352 yen.
