Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday on the back of bumper results from US chip giant Nvidia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.49 percent, or 190.05 points, to 38,807.15 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.15 percent, or 4.20 points, at 2,741.56.

The Dollar fetched 156.70 Yen in early Asian trade, against 156.75 yen in New York late Wednesday.

After the US market close, Nvidia said its quarterly revenue hit a new high on demand for its chips to power artificial intelligence in data centres.

The California-based company reported a net profit of $14.9 billion, while its revenue of $26 billion was almost four times what it took in during the same fiscal quarter last year.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.

5 percent at 39,671.04, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 percent.

"The Japanese market is expected to be led by gains in chip-linked shares after a better-than-expected Nvidia earnings report," brokerage Monex said.

But overnight falls on Wall Street, on the back of inflation concerns, and a rise in Japanese long-term bonds could weigh on the market, it added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 2.88 percent at 5,715 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 1.77 percent at 36,820 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.70 percent at 12,900 yen. SoftBank Group was up 1.66 percent at 8,511 yen.

Toyota was down 1.00 percent at 3,354 yen. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was off 1.11 percent at 9,714 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Tokyo Same New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

2 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

11 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

11 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

11 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

11 hours ago
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

11 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

11 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

11 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

11 hours ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemorati ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World