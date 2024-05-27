Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors took heart from gains in US tech shares on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent, or 92.89 points, at 38,739.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.20 percent, or 5.35 points, at 2,747.89.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains as the US market saw rallies in tech shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The Dollar fetched 156.81 Yen in early Asian trade, against 156.93 yen in New York on Friday.

Wall Street stocks regained lost ground Friday to trade higher ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index finishing the day up 1.

1 percent at 16,920.79.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent to 5,304.72, while the Dow Jones Industrial closed almost unchanged at 39,069.59.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.56 percent at 3,412 yen, Hitachi was 1.38 percent higher at 15,795 yen, and Panasonic advanced 0.75 percent to 1,345.5 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.86 percent at 5,639 yen but chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was off 0.28 percent at 35,690 yen.

Sony Group was down 1.50 percent at 12,460 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 days ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

2 days ago

More Stories From World