Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors took heart from gains in US tech shares on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent, or 92.89 points, at 38,739.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.20 percent, or 5.35 points, at 2,747.89.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains as the US market saw rallies in tech shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
The Dollar fetched 156.81 Yen in early Asian trade, against 156.93 yen in New York on Friday.
Wall Street stocks regained lost ground Friday to trade higher ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index finishing the day up 1.
1 percent at 16,920.79.
The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent to 5,304.72, while the Dow Jones Industrial closed almost unchanged at 39,069.59.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.56 percent at 3,412 yen, Hitachi was 1.38 percent higher at 15,795 yen, and Panasonic advanced 0.75 percent to 1,345.5 yen.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.86 percent at 5,639 yen but chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was off 0.28 percent at 35,690 yen.
Sony Group was down 1.50 percent at 12,460 yen.
