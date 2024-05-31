Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after three consecutive days of declines, shrugging off falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 percent, or 130.85 points, at 38,184.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.60 percent, or 16.23 points, to 2,742.43.

"Japanese shares are expected to start with gains after three straight losing sessions," Matsui Securities said.

But US tech shares "may weigh on the market", it added.

Investors are closely watching China's purchasing managers index for both manufacturers and non-manufacturers due during Tokyo morning trade, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 156.97 Yen in early Asian trade, against 156.82 yen in New York late Thursday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks fell for a second session following a downgrade in a US growth report and as several large tech shares tumbled.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 1.66 percent at 12,860 yen on the second day of its business segment briefings.

Panasonic was up 2.28 percent at 1,370 yen, drugmaker Shionogi was up 1.73 percent at 7,097 yen, and chip maker Renesas Electronics was up 2.08 percent at 2,972 yen.

