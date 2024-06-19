Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after US stocks rallied, with chip shares advancing as Nvidia became the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61 percent, or 235.51 points, at 38,717.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 15.22 points, to 2,730.98.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains after US stocks rallied," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The Dollar fetched 157.83 Yen in early Asian trade, against 157.85 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major US stock indices climbed, with the S&P 500 reaching a new record.

In Tokyo, Nissan was up 2.

62 percent at 544 yen, while its bigger rival Toyota was up 1.47 percent at 3,097 yen.

Heavy industry manufacturer IHI was up 2.15 percent at 3,845 yen. Electric motor maker Nidec was up 2.96 percent at 7,556 yen.

Nintendo was down 0.27 percent at 8,649 yen, after the game giant surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing a new chapter in its 40-year-old "Zelda" saga, one of its biggest cash cows.

During an event broadcast online, Nintendo said "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom" would be scheduled for release on the Switch console on September 26.

Japan recorded a trade deficit of 1.22 trillion yen ($7.7 billion) in May, government data released 10 minutes before the opening bell showed.

Related Topics

World Dollar Company Tokyo New York Japan May September Stocks Market Event All Government Industry Nissan Toyota Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From World