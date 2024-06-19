Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after US stocks rallied, with chip shares advancing as Nvidia became the world's most valuable publicly traded company.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61 percent, or 235.51 points, at 38,717.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 15.22 points, to 2,730.98.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains after US stocks rallied," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
The Dollar fetched 157.83 Yen in early Asian trade, against 157.85 yen in New York on Tuesday.
Overnight on Wall Street, all three major US stock indices climbed, with the S&P 500 reaching a new record.
62 percent at 544 yen, while its bigger rival Toyota was up 1.47 percent at 3,097 yen.
Heavy industry manufacturer IHI was up 2.15 percent at 3,845 yen. Electric motor maker Nidec was up 2.96 percent at 7,556 yen.
Nintendo was down 0.27 percent at 8,649 yen, after the game giant surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing a new chapter in its 40-year-old "Zelda" saga, one of its biggest cash cows.
During an event broadcast online, Nintendo said "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom" would be scheduled for release on the Switch console on September 26.
Japan recorded a trade deficit of 1.22 trillion yen ($7.7 billion) in May, government data released 10 minutes before the opening bell showed.
