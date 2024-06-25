Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street finished mixed, with the Dow rising and Nasdaq dragged down as Nvidia fell by more than six percent.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 percent, or 29.74 points, at 38,834.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 15.22 points, to 2,755.41.
The Dollar fetched 159.64 yen, against 159.63 Yen in New York on Monday.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7 percent at 39,411.21.
The Dow finished higher after "economically sensitive stocks were bought", Daiwa Securities said.
The rise in the Dow "supported investor sentiment and led to buying in the Tokyo market," the Nikkei business newspaper said.
But investors in Tokyo were also "divided", Daiwa Securities said.
On Wall Street, tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after AI star Nvidia fell 6.7 percent in the stock's third straight down day.
Nvidia has risen spectacularly over the last year to attain a market capitalization above $3 trillion.
Among shares in Tokyo, Sony Group added 1.50 percent to 13,120 yen, Toyota surged 2.57 percent to 3,231 yen and Uniqlo gained 0.51 percent to 40,670 yen.
Recent Stories
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
More Stories From World
-
US urges Israel's defense minister to avoid Lebanon escalation1 second ago
-
Mongolians to vote in poll dominated by corruption worries28 seconds ago
-
Brazil frustrated by Costa Rica, Colombia beat Paraguay40 seconds ago
-
Court clears Philippine rights activist de Lima of last drugs charge11 minutes ago
-
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq7 hours ago
-
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims7 hours ago
-
Ketamine pill treats depression without psychedelic effects: study7 hours ago
-
Israel PM says 'intense' phase of Gaza war winding down7 hours ago
-
Israeli defense minister vows hostage efforts in US talks8 hours ago
-
Rohit stars as India beat Australia to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals8 hours ago
-
US blacklists Brunei, Sudan on human trafficking8 hours ago
-
Dagestan attack toll hits 20 as Russia launches terror probe8 hours ago