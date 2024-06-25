Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street finished mixed, with the Dow rising and Nasdaq dragged down as Nvidia fell by more than six percent.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 percent, or 29.74 points, at 38,834.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 15.22 points, to 2,755.41.

The Dollar fetched 159.64 yen, against 159.63 Yen in New York on Monday.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7 percent at 39,411.21.

The Dow finished higher after "economically sensitive stocks were bought", Daiwa Securities said.

The rise in the Dow "supported investor sentiment and led to buying in the Tokyo market," the Nikkei business newspaper said.

But investors in Tokyo were also "divided", Daiwa Securities said.

On Wall Street, tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after AI star Nvidia fell 6.7 percent in the stock's third straight down day.

Nvidia has risen spectacularly over the last year to attain a market capitalization above $3 trillion.

Among shares in Tokyo, Sony Group added 1.50 percent to 13,120 yen, Toyota surged 2.57 percent to 3,231 yen and Uniqlo gained 0.51 percent to 40,670 yen.