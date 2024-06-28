Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street rallies as traders await key US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.67 percent, or 262.17 points, at 39,603.71 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.63 percent, or 17.54 points, to 2,811.24.

The Dollar stood at 160.70 yen, against 160.79 Yen Thursday in New York.

The Japanese Currency scratched out only a tiny gain against the dollar after hitting a 38-year low overnight -- putting investors on alert for a possible intervention into forex markets by Japanese authorities to prop up the yen.

US investors are looking ahead to PCE price data, which is expected to influence upcoming interest rate decisions.

"The Japanese market was seen starting higher following gains on Wall Street," Monex senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

"The focus will be whether Nikkei will be able to widen its gains after a round of buying in the morning".

Shortly before the opening bell, ministry data showed Japan's industrial output for May increased 2.8 percent from the previous month.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 1.97 percent to 10,335 yen, Sony Group climbed 2.14 percent to 13,820 yen and Toyota gained 0.73 percent to 3,287 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Alert Tokyo Price New York Japan May Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

1 hour ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

10 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

11 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

11 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

11 hours ago
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

11 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

11 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

11 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

11 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

11 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World