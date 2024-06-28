Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street rallies as traders await key US inflation data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.67 percent, or 262.17 points, at 39,603.71 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.63 percent, or 17.54 points, to 2,811.24.
The Dollar stood at 160.70 yen, against 160.79 Yen Thursday in New York.
The Japanese Currency scratched out only a tiny gain against the dollar after hitting a 38-year low overnight -- putting investors on alert for a possible intervention into forex markets by Japanese authorities to prop up the yen.
US investors are looking ahead to PCE price data, which is expected to influence upcoming interest rate decisions.
"The Japanese market was seen starting higher following gains on Wall Street," Monex senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.
"The focus will be whether Nikkei will be able to widen its gains after a round of buying in the morning".
Shortly before the opening bell, ministry data showed Japan's industrial output for May increased 2.8 percent from the previous month.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 1.97 percent to 10,335 yen, Sony Group climbed 2.14 percent to 13,820 yen and Toyota gained 0.73 percent to 3,287 yen.
