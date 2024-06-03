Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Gains

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks rose on Monday after US markets finished mostly higher at the end of last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.77 percent, or 294.74 points, at 38,782.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.90 percent, or 25.08 points, to 2,797.57.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains, extending gains in US shares," although the performance of chip-linked shares may be weak as the tech-rich Nasdaq was flat in New York, Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

The Dollar fetched 157.27 Yen in early Asian trade, against 157.30 yen in New York.

Wall Street's three main indices mostly closed higher on Friday after data showed the US Federal Reserve's preferred metric for inflation remained unchanged in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.5 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended the day 0.8 percent higher at 5,277.51.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was the only major New York index that did not rise on Friday, closing almost unchanged at 16,735.01.

In Tokyo, Sharp advanced 3.28 percent to 1,002 yen, mini car specialist Suzuki was up 3.33 percent at 1,925 yen, and Canon 2.83 percent higher at 4,681 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 2.39 percent at 41,170 yen. Trading house Marubeni added 2.22 percent to 3,128 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Car Tokyo New York April May Stocks Market Suzuki Mini Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

1 day ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

1 day ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

1 day ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

1 day ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

1 day ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

1 day ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

1 day ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

1 day ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

1 day ago

More Stories From World