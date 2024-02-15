Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Rebound
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after Wall Street bounced back, shaking off worries about inflation.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.06 percent, or 399.95 points, at 38,103.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.40 percent, or 10.31 points, to 2,594.90.
"The Japanese market is expected to rebound, helped as US shares bounce back," Matsui Securities said.
"The rebound in the US stock market offers some respite following the bolt from the blue delivered by inflation figures" for the world's top economy on Tuesday, added Stephen Innes, managing partner SPI Asset Management.
Investors were also watching Japan's preliminary GDP figures for the October-December quarter, released before the opening bell.
Japan's economy contracted 0.1 percent in the quarter to December, against market consensus of 0.2 percent growth, according to data published by the Cabinet Office.
The preliminary GDP figure for 2023 confirmed that Germany has overtaken Japan as the world's third-largest economy.
The Dollar fetched 150.23 Yen in early Asian trade, against 150.60 yen in New York.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 2.75 percent at 8,433 yen, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.70 percent at 34,770 yen, and Mitsubishi Electric was up 2.40 percent at 2,175.5 yen.
Oil refiner and distributor Idemitsu Kosan was up 3.45 percent at 878 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.65 percent at 41,320 yen.
