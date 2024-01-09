Tokyo stocks open higher after US tech rallies

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors took heart from solid gains on Wall Street including tech rallies.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.93 percent, or 311.66 points, to 33,689.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.61 percent, or 14.61 points, at 2,408.15.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in high-tech shares in the US market," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.6 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 jumped 1.4 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 2.2 percent.

The Dollar fetched 144.04 Yen in early Asian trade, against 144.19 yen in New York late Monday.

"As US shares rallied during a long weekend in Japan, Tokyo shares are expected to rise," said Yuta Okamoto, market analyst for Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The Japanese market was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Sony Group was up 1.03 percent at 13,305 yen, SoftBank Group was up 2.06 percent at 6,205 yen, and Hitachi was up 3.66 percent at 10,620 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 7.61 percent to 5,018 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.98 percent at 25,080 yen.

Japan's household spending dropped 2.9 percent year-on-year in November, the 13th consecutive monthly decline, according to data released by the Internal Affairs Ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.