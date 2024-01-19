Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Tech Rally
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from a rally on Wall Street fuelled by tech firms.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.27 percent, or 449.59 points, to 35,915.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.77 percent, or 19.10 points, to 2,511.19.
Following gains in US tech shares, "the Japanese market is expected to rise, led by chip-linked shares and exporters", said Yuta Okamoto, market analyst for Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
Stocks would also be supported by a relatively cheaper Yen against the dollar, he added.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4 percent in New York, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended up 0.9 percent and the blue-chip Dow gained 0.5 percent.
The Dollar fetched 147.96 yen in early Asian trade, against 148.11 yen in New York and 147.87 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.
Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 5.20 percent to 28,010 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest surged 8.41 percent to 5,801 yen.
SoftBank Group was up 1.95 percent at 6,604 yen and construction machine maker Komatsu piled on 1.29 percent to 3,938 yen.
