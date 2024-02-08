Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Amid Strong US Earnings
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, supported by active bargain-hunting during Japan's corporate earnings season.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.39 percent, or 141.27 points, at 36,261.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.19 percent, or 4.73 points, to 2,554.68.
"The Japanese market will likely be dominated by purchases with investors bargain-hunting based on clues from corporate earnings reports," said senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
Overnight gains on Wall Street also supported the Tokyo market, analysts said.
US stocks closed higher as a steady flow of strong company earnings continued, with the blue-chip Dow ending up 0.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 rising 0.8 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq climbing 1.
0 percent.
The Dollar fetched 148.06 Yen in early Asian trade, down slightly from 148.16 yen in New York.
SoftBank Group soared 7.48 percent to 7,113 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the closing bell.
"Expectations for SoftBank Group's earnings are growing as it holds shares in Arm," the British chip designer whose shares in New York rallied, Sawada said.
Nippon Steel was up 3.11 percent at 3,676 yen after it revised up its full-year net profit forecast.
Nintendo was up 3.02 percent at 8,622 yen. Ship builder Hitachi Zosen was up 2.88 percent at 1,036 yen.
Honda was up 0.38 percent at 1,717 yen, while Nissan was down 0.11 percent at 613 yen ahead of earnings reports due after the market closes.
Recent Stories
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote
ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project
More Stories From World
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result6 hours ago
-
'Best yet to come' after Qatar set up Asian Cup final with Jordan7 hours ago
-
Nigeria reach AFCON final after shootout victory over South Africa7 hours ago
-
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Dominica establish diplomatic relations7 hours ago
-
Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to reach Asian Cup final7 hours ago
-
Coach apologises as Iran bow out in Asian Cup semi-finals8 hours ago
-
US trade gap narrows in 2023 to smallest in three years8 hours ago
-
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera9 hours ago
-
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain9 hours ago
-
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve9 hours ago
-
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire9 hours ago