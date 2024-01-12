Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher, Extending Rapid Gains

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous day's session when the benchmark Nikkei index ended above 35,000 for the first time since 1990.

The Nikkei 225 was up 1.47 percent, or 514.58 points, to 35,564.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.72 percent, or 18.00 points, to 2,500.87.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains, extending strong sentiment," but profit-taking could emerge in later trade, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The Dollar fetched 145.22 Yen in early Asian trade, against 145.29 yen in New York late Thursday.

"Foreign investors' interest in Japanese stocks remains high," said market analyst Takuma Ikemoto of the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"Even though there's a sense of overheating, expectations for improvement in Japanese companies' earnings and corporate governance will likely continue supporting" the Tokyo market, he added.

Looking ahead, investors are keeping their eyes on Japanese and US data due next week, including Japan's corporate price index and US retail sales, he noted.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing soared 6.39 percent to 38,960 yen after it reported more than 25 percent year-on-year jumps in its quarterly net and operating profits.

SoftBank Group was up 2.07 percent at 6,564 yen, shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen was up 2.43 percent at 6,576 yen, and trading house Mitsui & Co. was up 1.86 percent at 5,799 yen.

