Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors gauged new comments by the Federal Reserve chief that moved bond yields higher.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.84 percent, or 264.29 points, at 31,166.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.62 percent, or 14.06 points, at 2,250.10.

Overnight, all three major US indices declined, with the Dow losing 0.8 percent to end at 33,414.17, the broad-based S&P 500 slipping 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumping 1.0 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that US inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown.

His comments, traders said, left the door open for another interest rate hike if needed.

"I'm sure Powell didn't intend to create significant waves" in his speech, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

"Unfortunately for markets, these are the comments traders, and investors of all stripes will cling on to," he said.

The Dollar fetched 149.82 Yen in early Asian trade, against 149.81 yen in New York late Thursday.

Tokyo investors are also awaiting corporate earnings results, said Yuta Okamoto, market analyst for Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

In Tokyo, Sony Group was down 1.31 percent at 12,475 yen, Toyota was down 1.89 percent at 2,595 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.34 percent at 33,900 yen.

Hitachi was down 1.15 percent at 8,734 yen. Airline ANA Holdings was down 1.61 percent at 2,848 yen.

Oil-linked shares were higher, with energy developer Inpex trading up 1.79 percent at 2,221 yen and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan up 0.82 percent at 3,327 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Tokyo Powell New York Stocks Market All Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

6 hours ago
 GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-govern ..

GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-government, smart homes, future of c ..

6 hours ago
 Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on wome ..

Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on women&#039;s empowerment: Minister

8 hours ago
 78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Arme ..

78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Armed Forces Day celebrated

8 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to accelerate investment in high ..

9 hours ago
 UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and re ..

UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfini ..

8 hours ago
Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructio ..

Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructions

8 hours ago
 Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case ..

Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case pleads guilty

9 hours ago
 Students deprived of higher education due to lack ..

Students deprived of higher education due to lack of financial resources

9 hours ago
 Commissioner reviews works of ongoing road expansi ..

Commissioner reviews works of ongoing road expansion projects in Quetta

9 hours ago
 AC Pothohar apprehends two, seals shops, enforces ..

AC Pothohar apprehends two, seals shops, enforces dengue SOPs

9 hours ago
 Medics recount shocking toll of child deaths in Ga ..

Medics recount shocking toll of child deaths in Gaza war

9 hours ago

More Stories From World