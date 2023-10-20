Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors gauged new comments by the Federal Reserve chief that moved bond yields higher.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.84 percent, or 264.29 points, at 31,166.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.62 percent, or 14.06 points, at 2,250.10.

Overnight, all three major US indices declined, with the Dow losing 0.8 percent to end at 33,414.17, the broad-based S&P 500 slipping 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumping 1.0 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that US inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown.

His comments, traders said, left the door open for another interest rate hike if needed.

"I'm sure Powell didn't intend to create significant waves" in his speech, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

"Unfortunately for markets, these are the comments traders, and investors of all stripes will cling on to," he said.

The Dollar fetched 149.82 Yen in early Asian trade, against 149.81 yen in New York late Thursday.

Tokyo investors are also awaiting corporate earnings results, said Yuta Okamoto, market analyst for Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

In Tokyo, Sony Group was down 1.31 percent at 12,475 yen, Toyota was down 1.89 percent at 2,595 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.34 percent at 33,900 yen.

Hitachi was down 1.15 percent at 8,734 yen. Airline ANA Holdings was down 1.61 percent at 2,848 yen.

Oil-linked shares were higher, with energy developer Inpex trading up 1.79 percent at 2,221 yen and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan up 0.82 percent at 3,327 yen.