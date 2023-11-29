Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as a higher Yen against the Dollar weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.33 percent, or 109.57 points, at 33,298.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent, or 4.90 points, to 2,371.81.

The dollar fetched 147.07 yen in early Asian trade, against 147.50 yen in New York and 148.18 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"A higher yen is disheartening" traders in the Japanese market, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

Expectations that rates will come down have weighed on the dollar in recent weeks, and the greenback continued to slide on Wednesday.

Overnight, US Federal Reserve Governor Waller said he was "encouraged" by recent progress on the economy and more confident that inflation was returning to the Fed's desired level.

The comments, seen as fairly dovish, helped weaken the dollar against its major peers including the yen, analysts said.

In Tokyo, Honda was down 1.47 percent at 1,503.5 yen and Nissan was off 1.50 percent at 577.5 yen.

Toyota was up 0.44 percent at 2,767 yen after a report said the auto giant plans a $4.7 billion sale of some of its stake in Denso. The auto parts maker itself was down 0.86 percent at 2,257.5 yen.

Hitachi was down 1.08 percent at 10,075 yen. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was off 1.76 percent at 8,263 yen. Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen was down 1.44 percent at 5,120 yen.