Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after falls on Wall Street ahead of key US jobs data due later in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.45 percent, or 150.51 points, at 33,080.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.09 percent, or 2.09 points, to 2,360.56.

Wall Street stocks sagged "on profit taking," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said, adding "the Japanese market is expected to start with falls following declines in US shares."

Traders are awaiting key US employment data due on Friday, analysts also said.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.

1 percent to 36,204.44, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.5 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 0.8 percent.

The Dollar fetched 147.25 Yen in early Asian trade, against 147.19 yen in New York on Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 2.16 percent at 36,320 yen, Hitachi was off 1.59 percent at 10,230 yen, and SoftBank Group was down 1.54 percent at 5,762 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 3.71 percent at 4,418 yen, and Tokyo Electron, manufacturer of chip-making equipment, was off 2.28 percent at 23,170 yen.