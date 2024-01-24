Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower in cautious trade on Wednesday after a mixed close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.38 percent, or 140.54 points, at 36,377.03, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.31 percent, or 7.97 points, to 2,534.10.

"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow range after mixed US shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said, adding that profit-taking could weigh on the market.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent to 37,905.45, while the broad-based S&P 500 closed up 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent.

In New York, "there is a sense of heightened anticipation in the markets, with much focus on upcoming data releases," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

Receding expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in March is weighing on the Dollar, he added.

The US Currency fetched 148.25 Yen in early Asian trade, against 148.32 yen in New York and 148.11 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was down 2.66 percent at 3,729 yen. Trading house Mitsubishi Corp was off 1.46 percent at 2,537.5 yen. Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo was down 1.58 percent at 4,347 yen.

Toyota was little changed -- down 0.08 percent at 2,988.5 yen -- after its shares reportedly reached a new record for market capitalisation for a Japanese company, reaching 48.7 trillion yen ($328.8 billion) at the end of Tuesday's trading.

The previous Japanese record for highest market capitalisation based on closing price was the 48.6 trillion yen set by telecommunications giant NTT on May 11, 1987, according to the business daily Nikkei.

Japan booked a trade surplus of 62.1 billion yen ($419 million) in December, the first surplus in three months, finance ministry data released before the opening bell showed.

For the Calendar year 2023, Japan recorded a trade deficit of 9.29 trillion yen, the third straight yearly deficit, due to a rise in fuel costs and a cheaper yen, according to the data.

The latest data did not prompt strong market reactions.