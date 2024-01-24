Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower in cautious trade on Wednesday after a mixed close on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.38 percent, or 140.54 points, at 36,377.03, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.31 percent, or 7.97 points, to 2,534.10.
"The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow range after mixed US shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said, adding that profit-taking could weigh on the market.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent to 37,905.45, while the broad-based S&P 500 closed up 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent.
In New York, "there is a sense of heightened anticipation in the markets, with much focus on upcoming data releases," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.
Receding expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in March is weighing on the Dollar, he added.
The US Currency fetched 148.25 Yen in early Asian trade, against 148.32 yen in New York and 148.11 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.
Among major shares in Tokyo, real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was down 2.66 percent at 3,729 yen. Trading house Mitsubishi Corp was off 1.46 percent at 2,537.5 yen. Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo was down 1.58 percent at 4,347 yen.
Toyota was little changed -- down 0.08 percent at 2,988.5 yen -- after its shares reportedly reached a new record for market capitalisation for a Japanese company, reaching 48.7 trillion yen ($328.8 billion) at the end of Tuesday's trading.
The previous Japanese record for highest market capitalisation based on closing price was the 48.6 trillion yen set by telecommunications giant NTT on May 11, 1987, according to the business daily Nikkei.
Japan booked a trade surplus of 62.1 billion yen ($419 million) in December, the first surplus in three months, finance ministry data released before the opening bell showed.
For the Calendar year 2023, Japan recorded a trade deficit of 9.29 trillion yen, the third straight yearly deficit, due to a rise in fuel costs and a cheaper yen, according to the data.
The latest data did not prompt strong market reactions.
Recent Stories
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli
Rangers arrest imposter
Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered
SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to advance sustainable Development
More Stories From World
-
Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska reaches Australian Open semis3 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed amid varied Wall Street earnings results22 minutes ago
-
Another Chang adds to family legend at 'children's Grand Slam'6 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations tables7 hours ago
-
UN expert slams Britain's 'severe crackdown' on climate activists7 hours ago
-
Russian strikes kill eight, create new panic across Ukraine7 hours ago
-
Polish president pardons two jailed ex-lawmakers7 hours ago
-
Israeli forces storm Gaza hospitals where there’s ‘no way in and out’ : UN8 hours ago
-
EU probes Lufthansa's proposed buy of ITA Airways stake8 hours ago
-
Why European farmers are up in arms9 hours ago
-
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO9 hours ago
-
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS9 hours ago