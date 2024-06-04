Tokyo stocks open lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as a slightly higher Yen and falls in the US Dow index weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.45 percent, or 175.29 points, at 38,747.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.33 percent, or 9.33 points, at 2,788.74.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls as the Dow receded while the yen firmed," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage house Monex said.

The Dollar fetched 156.06 yen in early Asian trade, against 156.21 in New York and 157.28 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

Wall Street had a mixed showing overnight as investors tried to look past weaker-than-expected economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.3 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 edged up by 0.1 percent and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 0.6 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nissan was down 2.34 percent at 556 yen, Sharp was down 3.12 percent at 953 yen, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries was down 1.63 percent at 5,897 yen.

Toyota was down 0.45 percent at 3,326 yen, Honda was off 1.13 percent at 1,745.5 yen, and Suzuki was down 1.06 percent at 1,871.5 yen, while Mazda was up 0.87 percent at 1,617.5 yen, after the automakers reported breaches related to certification applications.

Energy developer Inpex was down 1.91 percent at 2,436.5 yen.