Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 08:41 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after three days of rallies, despite overnight Wall Street gains.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.60 percent, or 239.72 points, at 39,427.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 9.05 points, to 2,793.90.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls after three days of significant rallies," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.
The Dollar fetched 160.58 Yen in early Asian trade, easing from a 38-year high against the 160.85 in New York.
The yen's weakness, which is in large part due to Japan's monetary easing policies, stoked speculation about a new government intervention in forex markets.
"Falls in the chip sector, led by a drop in the major US chipmaker Micron Technology... are weighing on Japanese tech shares, while a cheaper yen could support exporters," Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.
Among major shares, drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo was down 3.01 percent at 5,482 yen, energy developer Inpex was off 2.36 percent at 2,338 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 2.15 percent at 40,410 yen.
Chip-testing equipment maker Tokyo Electron was down 1.60 percent at 35,080 yen, but Hitachi was up 2.33 percent at 3,606 yen while Sony Group was up 1.31 percent at 13,485 yen.
