Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after three days of rallies, despite overnight Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.60 percent, or 239.72 points, at 39,427.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 9.05 points, to 2,793.90.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls after three days of significant rallies," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

The Dollar fetched 160.58 Yen in early Asian trade, easing from a 38-year high against the 160.85 in New York.

The yen's weakness, which is in large part due to Japan's monetary easing policies, stoked speculation about a new government intervention in forex markets.

"Falls in the chip sector, led by a drop in the major US chipmaker Micron Technology... are weighing on Japanese tech shares, while a cheaper yen could support exporters," Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

Among major shares, drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo was down 3.01 percent at 5,482 yen, energy developer Inpex was off 2.36 percent at 2,338 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 2.15 percent at 40,410 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Tokyo Electron was down 1.60 percent at 35,080 yen, but Hitachi was up 2.33 percent at 3,606 yen while Sony Group was up 1.31 percent at 13,485 yen.

Related Topics

Technology Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

9 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

9 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

9 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

9 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

9 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

9 hours ago
6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

9 hours ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

9 hours ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

10 hours ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

10 hours ago
 Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

10 hours ago
 CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

10 hours ago

More Stories From World