Tokyo stocks sink on tech stock falls

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks fell sharply on Thursday, led by the selling of high-tech growth stocks on concerns over higher borrowing costs amid rising Japanese and U.S. long-term bond yields.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 611.63 points, or 1.91 percent, from Wednesday at 31,430.62.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 31.18 points, or 1.36 percent, lower at 2,264.16.

Market watchers here said Tokyo stocks fell throughout the day, with the Nikkei briefly losing 2 percent in the afternoon, as investors offloaded technology issues, such as semiconductor and electronics issues, amid rising long-term yields in Japan and the United States.

For a number of high-tech companies facing losses, rising interest rates will increase their costs for investment procurement, adversely affecting their performances, analysts said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and machinery issues.