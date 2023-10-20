Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Sink On Tech Stock Falls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Tokyo stocks sink on tech stock falls

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks fell sharply on Friday, led by the selling of high-tech growth stocks on concerns over higher borrowing costs amid rising Japanese and U.S. long-term bond yields.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 611.63 points, or 1.91 percent, from Wednesday at 31,430.62.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 31.18 points, or 1.36 percent, lower at 2,264.16.

Market watchers here said Tokyo stocks fell throughout the day, with the Nikkei briefly losing 2 percent in the afternoon, as investors offloaded technology issues, such as semiconductor and electronics issues, amid rising long-term yields in Japan and the United States.

For a number of high-tech companies facing losses, rising interest rates will increase their costs for investment procurement, adversely affecting their performances, analysts said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and machinery issues.

Related Topics

Technology Tokyo Japan United States Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

58 minutes ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

2 hours ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

2 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

3 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From World