Tokyo Stocks Slump On Tech Selling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Tokyo stocks slump on tech selling

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, led by selling of chip-related shares after U.S. tech stocks tumbled overnight.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 668.14 points, or 2.14 percent, from Wednesday at 30,601.78.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 30.15 points, or 1.34 percent, lower at 2,224.25.

The Nikkei index briefly shed over 700 points, as tech issues tracked sharp losses overnight on Wall Street, with the broad-based S&P 500 shedding 1.

4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging 2.4 percent.

Sentiment was further worsened by earnings releases and projections from some U.S. technology giants, analysts said.

Among technology issues, heavyweight chip-related issues dragged down the benchmark index, with Advantest slipping 294 Yen, or 6.9 percent, to 3,984 yen, and Tokyo Electron dropping 1,025 yen, or 5.0 percent, to 19,340 yen.

